Nigeria: Federal Govt Denies Rumoured Release of Water From Lagdo Dam

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has clarified that contrary to the rumours circulating in the media, the Cameroonian authorities have not released water from the Lagdo Dam.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Richard Pheelangwah, in a statement on Monday, said that the minister, Professor Joseph Utsev, directed communication with the Lagdo Dam Manager, Mr. Ahmad Bivoung, on Monday, who confirmed that the dam was currently at a low level of 2.06 meters and no water has been released.

Pheelangwah said the ministry was currently maintaining constant communication with the Cameroonian authorities while assuring the public that any official release of water will be promptly communicated.

The minister urged the public to disregard false reports and remain calm, while continuing to observe flood safety and preparedness measures earlier issued.

Prof. Utsev also advised communities receiving early warning signals, particularly in Lokoja, Kogi State; Wurobokki, Adamawa State; and Makurdi, Benue State, to maintain early warning signals and consult the NIHSA Flood Dashboard for reliable, up-to-date information.

The federal government's ongoing commitment to flood management and water infrastructure development along the Benue Trough includes the proactive reservoir operations of existing dams on the tributaries of River Benue to prevent panic releases.

In the same vein, the federal government is also pursuing the completion of the study and design for Datsin Hausa Dam in Adamawa State and engagement of a Transaction Adviser to facilitate its construction under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The statement disclosed that the Kashimbila Dam in Taraba State is being utilised for flood control, while the upgrade of the Wannune Dam and the study and design of the Dura Dam in Benue State have reached advanced stage.