South Africa: Trump Imposes 30% Tariff on South African Goods - South African News Briefs - July 8, 2025



Trump Imposes 30% Tariff on South African Goods

United States President Donald Trump is set to impose a 30% tariff on all South African goods as he continues to enforce his reciprocal duties, reports EWN. He informed President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa has long benefited from trade deficits through non-tariff barriers. According to Trump, the tariffs will create a more balanced trade system, and retaliation could result in even higher tariffs. Despite South Africa's efforts to reverse it, the new rate remains in place. Ramaphosa responded to the letter by disputing the interpretation of the balance of trade between the US and his country.

Trial of Alleged July 2021 Unrest Instigator Begins



The trial of Bonginkosi Khanyile, accused of instigating the July 2021 unrest, is set to begin today in the Durban Regional Court, reports SABC News. Khanyile, out on R5,000 bail, faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act. He allegedly urged the release of former president Jacob Zuma, who had just begun serving a sentence for contempt of court. The unrest started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng, causing massive looting and property damage worth billions. A report released last year by the South African Human Rights Commission and the CRL Commission found the unrest had racial undertones, particularly between Black and Indian communities.

Gun Control Failure Blamed for Mitchells Plain Gang Shootings

Gun Free South Africa has blamed a failure to control firearm access for the recent rise in gang-related shootings in Mitchells Plain, reports EWN. Seven people have been killed in suspected gang violence. Director Stanley Maphosa said many illegal firearms originate from legal sources such as manufacturers, police, and security services. He called for stronger enforcement of the Firearms Control Act, community disarmament, and investment in violence prevention.

Joburg Water Urges Patience as Supply Slowly Restored

Joburg Water has asked residents in Yeoville, Berea, and Hillbrow to be patient as water pressure gradually returns after more than a week without supply, reports EWN. The disruption was due to maintenance work, which has now been completed. Technicians from Joburg Water and Rand Water were on site at the Yeoville reservoir to implement final interventions and restore normal water flow.

