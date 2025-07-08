Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Fights Court Order to Fix Mbare Flats, Sparking Residents' Fury

HARARE City Council is seeking the reversal of a High Court judgment that ordered the municipality to renovate the Mbare flats, a move that has riled the capital's residents.

Harare City Council has filed an application appealing Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa's judgment, which compelled it to improve the living standards of Mbare residents.

Justice Munangati-Manongwa ordered the City Council to exercise its mandate by renovating the Matapi, Matererini, Nenyere, and Mbare flats, which are in a state of disrepair.

HCC is challenging this judgment, and the matter has been set for 18 July before Justice Manyangadze.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), cited as the first respondent, has lashed out at the City Council's latest move, accusing it of abdicating its responsibility as the landlord of the Mbare flats.

"The City of Harare has sparked outrage after launching an appeal to reverse a High Court judgment (HCH4825/24) compelling it to rehabilitate Mbare Flats and provide residents with basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

"The court order was issued following a successful legal challenge led by the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), which took the City of Harare to court over its failure to uphold residents' constitutional right to safe and adequate housing," said CHRA in a statement.

Mbare flats have, in recent times, become hotbeds of disease and bedbugs, attributed to the unsanitary conditions. The hostels are characterised by raw sewage and a lack of water, amid a ballooning number of residents.

CHRA said the situation is likely to worsen, with HCC failing to take responsibility for renovating the flats.

"The court had ruled that the city must take immediate action to restore dignity and protect public health by upgrading the dilapidated and unsanitary Mbare hostels, which have long suffered from broken sewer systems, water shortages, and unsafe living conditions.

"Now, instead of complying with the judgment, the City of Harare is fighting to reverse the ruling, raising alarm bells among housing rights advocates and public health experts. This move threatens to deepen the housing and hygiene crisis already faced by thousands of Mbare residents, many of whom live in overcrowded, hazardous environments," said CHRA.