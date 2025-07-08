Zimbabwe: Railroad Accidents Surge, Ten Hit By Trains in Six Months

8 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

TEN people were hit by trains in the first half of 2025, resulting in four deaths and six injuries, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has revealed.

According to NRZ, some of these accidents are caused by pedestrians walking or exercising on railway tracks, motorists and pedestrians ignoring safety regulations at level crossings, and distractions such as mobile phones or headphones near railway lines.

In a statement Monday, NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura raised concerns over the increase in train accidents, with this year's figures already surpassing last year's totals and urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution on railway tracks.

"In the first half of the year, 13 level crossing accidents were recorded, resulting in 13 injuries, while 10 people were hit by trains walking on tracks or close to the railway line, leading to four deaths and six injuries.

"The whole of last year, 13 level crossing accidents were recorded resulting in one death and 26 injuries while five people were killed and eight injured after being hit by trains.

"If the trend of accidents recorded so far this year continues, it means last year's figures would be significantly surpassed," Kunambura said.

Kunambura also encouraged parents and schools to teach children about the dangers of playing near railway tracks.

