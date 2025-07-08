Nigeria: Tinubu, Makinde, Sultan Mourn As Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin, Dies At 90

Ibadan — ·Royal drummers relocate to Ladoja's residence

TWO days after celebrating his 90th birthday, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, yesterday, joined his ancestors.

Following the news of Oba Olakulehin's passing, the ancient city of Ibadan was thrown into mourning.

His death came just five days before the one-year anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

Royal drummers relocate to Ladoja's residence

Immediately the news of the passing of Oba Olakulehin filtered in, thousands of well-wishers and the palace drummers shifted their allegiance to the next in hierarchy to the stool.

Royal drummers, however, relocated to the Bodija residence of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja who is the next Olubadan.

Due to the order of ascendancy to the throne of Olubadan, Oba Ladoja, who is the Otun Olubadan, is the next in hierarchy to the Olubadan stool.

The same scenario was witnessed when Oba Olalekan Balogun joined his ancestors on March 14, 2024.

The same royal drummers immediately shifted their base to the Alalubosa residence of Oba Olakulehin.

Born on July 5, 1935, in Okugbaja Village, near Akanran, Oba Olakulehin celebrated his 90th birthday just two days before his passing.

He was officially presented with the staff of office by Governor 'Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024.

At the family home of the late monarch, emotions ran high as supporters gathered at his Alalubosa GRA residence, unable to contain their tears amid the somber atmosphere.

Oba Olakulehin's legacy is marked by a diverse and impactful career. He began his education at St. James Primary School in Oke Akaran and later attended Islamic School, Odoiye, and St. Peter Primary School, Aremo.

He started his professional journey as a primary school teacher before joining the Ministry of Works in 1959 as a third-class clerk. His military career began in 1970 when he was recruited into the Nigerian Army, serving under General Olusegun Obasanjo and rising to the rank of Major before voluntarily retiring in 1979.

With Oba Olakulehin's passing, attention now turns to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, who is next in line to become the Olubadan. As the Otun Olubadan, Ladoja is the highest-ranking chief in the civil line and is positioned to ascend under Ibadan's unique rotational system of leadership.

Born on September 25, 1944, in Gambari village near Ibadan, Ladoja has a notable political background, having served as Governor of Oyo State and remaining active in politics.

As the Olubadan-in-Council and kingmakers prepare to propose the next Olubadan, the decision will shape the future of traditional leadership in Ibadanland.

He'll be given a befitting burial --Makinde

Governor Makinde, however expressed his condolences during a meeting with a delegation from the late monarch's family, which included Bayo Oyero, the former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes; Mr. Osuolale Owolabi Olakulehin, the younger brother of the deceased, and Aremo Olasumbo Owolabi, his son.

The governor assured the family that the state government would support them during the difficult time and promised a befitting burial for the late Olubadan.

He said: "We don't always want them to go; we want them to stay with us. But God has designed our bodies for a certain period of time.

"I commiserate with the family and all of us. The government will definitely stay with the family and play whatever roles we are supposed to play, including giving Kabiyesi a befitting burial.

"I will ask all the members of the family to take heart. Coincidentally, today marks the 13th year since my father passed on. So, for the immediate family, I pray for strength."

Speaking on behalf of the family, f Oyero expressed gratitude for the support provided by the government during Oba Olakulehin's coronation, acknowledging the challenges faced prior to his ascension. He thanked the governor for facilitating a historic coronation ceremony.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Toye Arulogun described the monarch's passing as a celebration of life rather than a time for mourning.

He said: "At this moment, we want to give glory to God for a life well-lived. For us, this is a celebration, not a time for sorrow. He celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 5, and ascended the throne as the Olubadan of Ibadan after a remarkable 43-year journey.

"Regardless of how you view it, be it his family life, military career, or business achievements, Kabiesi lived a successful life. Thus, we cannot question God for calling him to join his ancestors early this morning. For us, it's a celebration of life, and in fact, it's a double celebration."

Oba Olakulehin's death shocking --Tinubu

Reacting to the death of the Ibadan monarch, President Bola Tinubu said he received with deep shock the news of the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the government, and people of Oyo State, as well as the entire Ibadanland, on the loss of a revered traditional ruler, a statesman, and a symbol of peace, wisdom, and continuity.

He described the late monarch as a highly accomplished man of peace, a public servant, and a royal father whose life embodies the highest ideals of leadership, learning, and service.

"Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was not only a custodian of Ibadan's rich history and culture but also a man of intellect and principle whose contributions extended beyond the palace into education, governance, and national development. His passing is a significant loss to Ibadanland and the nation.

"Just last week, I received an invitation from the late Olubadan to his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebrations. Shockingly, his death came days before the anniversary. He will be remembered for upholding the honour and prestige of his highly revered stool," the President said.

President Tinubu lauded Oba Olakulehin's legacy as one that bridged tradition and modernity, adding that his wisdom and moral authority served as a stabilising force in Ibadanland and the wider Yoruba nation.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the monarch's soul and urges the people of Ibadan to take solace in his life and the values he embodied.

Sultan of Sokoto mourns late Olubadan

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, NTRCN, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan Land.

In a heartfelt condolence message signed by Alhaji Sai'idu Maccido (Danburam Sokoto), Secretary to the Sultanate Council, on Monday, the Sultan described the late monarch as a "remarkable leader and good-hearted giant in thought and action," whose brief but impactful reign left an indelible mark on Ibadan and Nigeria at large.

Speaking on behalf of himself and the Sultanate Council, Sokoto, the Sultan extended sympathies to the Oyo State Government, the royal family, and members of the Olubadan-in-Council, noting that Oba Olakulehin's contributions to the development of Ibadan Land and humanity will not be forgotten.

"The passing of this great monarch leaves a void that will be felt across the land," the Sultan stated. "Even though he was with us for just a year beyond his ascension to the throne, his legacy and dedication to his people will forever resound in the hearts and minds of everyone."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He offered prayers for strength and comfort to the bereaved family and people of Ibadan Land, concluding with, "May God grant the family and the good people of Ibadan Land the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen."

Olubadan urbane, highly cosmopolitan --Abiodun

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described the late Olubadan as very urbane and highly cosmopolitan with a deep knowledge of Yoruba culture and customs.

He also eulogised the deceased royal father as a man of peace whose reign engendered harmony and unity among his subjects with resultant development in Ibadan land.

Abiodun, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and necessary strength for his immediate family and all the people of Ibadan land to bear the irreparable loss

"On behalf of all the Governors in the southern part of Nigeria, I sympathise with his Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan in-council and all sons and daughters of Ibadan over the death of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on Monday.

"Although his death came at a time when we still need his wealth of experience and fatherly wisdom, we, however, take solace in the fact that his life was very eventful and impactful as a harbinger of rich tradition and culture of Ibadan and Yoruba in general."

"May God rest the soul of Kabiyesi as he transited to join his ancestors in the great beyond", the statement read.