Nigeria, UAE Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Youth Development

8 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

In a significant development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Nigeria's Minister for Youth Development, met with his UAE counterpart, Dr. Sultan Bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of Youth Affairs, in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the fields of innovation, youth empowerment, and skill development. Both ministers discussed ways to enhance collaboration and exchange ideas on best practices in youth development.

This meeting marks a crucial step in fostering a stronger partnership between Nigeria and the UAE, with a shared goal of empowering young people and promoting innovation.

The discussions are expected to yield fruitful outcomes, paving the way for new opportunities in youth development and cooperation between the two countries.

This meeting is a testament to the growing diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on youth development and empowerment.

