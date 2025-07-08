Somalia: Tensions Rise As Completion of Ssc-Khaatumo Administration Sparks Rift Within Puntland

Garowe, Somalia — The finalization of the SSC-Khaatumo regional administration remains a contentious issue in Somalia's Puntland State, as political disagreements escalate over territorial boundaries and strategic assets.

Questions surrounding the scope and structure of SSC-Khaatumo's governance remain unanswered: How will the administration be completed? Which regions will fall under its authority? And does SSC-Khaatumo seek access to the Garacad Port?

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, speaking on Monday, asserted that SSC should remain confined to the Sool region, warning against any ambitions that extend into Sanaag. "SSC must limit its claims to Sool. Expanding into Sanaag is neither acceptable nor negotiable," Deni said.

His comments have provoked a strong backlash from Puntland politicians, some of whom accuse him of attempting to divide the federal member state's regions without inclusive dialogue.

Engineer Abdirizak Farah, a prominent Puntland political figure, told Radio Shabelle that if Sanaag is excluded from SSC's domain, the emerging administration must be compensated with access to Garacad Port. "Denying Sanaag without offering Garacad is unjust. Khaatumo needs an economic lifeline," he argued.

Meanwhile, critics of SSC-Khaatumo say the group has yet to clearly define its political agenda or consult relevant stakeholders. "SSC is digging a grave for itself," said one analyst. "Its lack of transparency and unilateral decisions are alienating key actors."

The developments highlight growing rifts within Puntland and raise broader questions about regional autonomy, federalism, and Somalia's fragile path to political stability.

Further negotiations and national-level consultations are expected in the coming weeks.