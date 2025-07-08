Ethiopia: Cooperative Reforms Significantly Ease Cost of Living - Deputy Mayor

8 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA -Reforms in the cooperative sector are having a significant impact in easing the high cost of living for Addis Ababa residents, according to Deputy Mayor JantirarAbay.

City administration officials conducted visits to cooperatives operating in KolfeKeranio, Yeka, and Bole sub-cities yesterday to assess their performance and contribution to the local economy.

During the visit, Deputy Mayor Jantirar stated that cooperatives operating across the city are playing an indispensable role in reducing living expenses, particularly through value addition in café and restaurant services.

He noted that the ongoing reforms are especially beneficial for middle and lower-income households.

He explained that across all 11 sub-cities in the capital, cooperatives have maintained adequate grain stocks during the Ethiopian rainy season.

Efforts to modernize their operations will continue, he said, adding that 11 cooperative unions are working in coordination with 119 cooperatives citywide.

The Deputy Mayor added that the city administration is closely monitoring cooperatives to ensure they remain manageable, enhance their operational capacity, and meet resident expectations.

For example, Jantirar said 100 kilograms of Teff is sold for 11,500 Birr through cooperatives, compared to 14,000 Birr in the free market.

He emphasized that while the administration is implementing various measures, ensuring the effectiveness of Sunday markets, unions, and cooperatives is key to stabilizing prices and meeting public demand.

The Addis Ababa Cooperative Commission Commissioner Leilti Gidey also addressed the gathering. She reported that 154 government-supported cooperatives are currently providing quality goods at affordable prices to benefit low-income communities.

She said efforts are underway to expand the cooperative market and reach a wider population through the introduction of modern systems.

In addition, the Commissioner highlighted that more than 3,000 income-generating institutions previously used as rental properties have now been handed over to cooperatives to support low- and middle-income residents.

