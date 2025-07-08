South Africa: Soweto Hiking Trail Reveals Township's Hidden Nature

Resident Masike Lebele has created a unique tourist experience with trails through wetlands, streams and mine dumps

Soweto is known for many things - the role its residents played in the anti-apartheid struggle, its outsized influence on South African music, culture, fashion and for football. But what it is not known for is being a destination for hiking enthusiasts.

Sowetan resident Masike Lebele is the founder and creator of the Soweto Ndofaya Hike, a unique trek that starts in Meadowlands and makes its way through local wetlands with small streams and a dam. Hikers also climb the massive mine dumps that tower over the township.

Lebele says that apart from the usual tourist hotspots, such as Vilakazi Street, where Nelson Madela had his home, he felt it was important to show visitors "a different side to the township that they might not know".

As a youngster, Lebele and his friends would swim in the streams that flowed into the wetlands, behind his grandmother's home in Meadowlands.

When they were older, they ventured up the mine dump across the road and practiced kung fu and gymnastics on the soft dune-like sand at the top of the mine dump.

"We used to watch these kung fu movies and try to emulate those guys on our adventures into the mine dumps. We weren't aware of the chemicals and toxins in the mine dumps. We were just kids having fun," says Lebele.

In 2016, he had a seizure while driving and had a near-fatal car accident. It completely changed his life. The seizures continued and Lebele was diagnosed with epilepsy. "I went from being this healthy guy with a good job and lots of friends, to a guy that was having these health issues that impacted negatively on my life. This happened out of nowhere and left me feeling very low," said Lebele.

He was unable to keep his job, and his social life suffered. It was then that he returned to the areas he'd frequented as a youngster. He would take solo walks for hours, listening to the sound of the water and finding quiet spots where he would contemplate and pray.

"I was searching for answers ... They say nature is the great healer and it is in nature that I found my healing," says Lebele.

He invited his girlfriend to walk with him. "She loved it so much, I thought maybe I should expand and start inviting more people on this experience," he says.

He designed a route which takes hikers from his grandmother's home past the wetlands and dam, where he swam as a youngster, and then up, over and through the mine dumps. Along the way, Lebele tells hikers about the history of mining in Soweto, his own personal connection with the area, and the importance of spiritual practices in African cultures.

On one section of the hike, visitors pass people doing cleansing ceremonies conducted by spiritual healers.

"It's important for visitors to see different aspects of culture so that we can learn from each other and better understand one another," says Lebele.

Initially he gave free hikes to local residents. Later, he started promoting the hikes on Facebook and has since attracted tourists from around the world.

Lebele says he hopes to inspire others.

"We've managed to create some employment opportunities for people through this hiking activity, and I want to continue to grow so that we can employ and train more people. We want to see a positive change in our community," said Lebele.