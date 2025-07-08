Malawi: No U-Turn - Joyce Banda Stands Firm On Her Free Secondary School Promise If Elected

She's back, bolder, and unbothered. Former President Joyce Banda has declared war on Malawi's education crisis -- and she's not mincing words. At a fiery rally at Migowi Primary School ground in Phalombe, the People's Party (PP) presidential candidate vowed to deliver free secondary school education if elected in the upcoming September 16 General Election -- and no, she's not looking back.

"I'm ready to lead again and end the struggles Malawians are facing," she told the energized crowd. "Free secondary school is not a dream. It's a promise -- and I'll make it happen."

While her critics raise eyebrows and question the feasibility of such a pledge, Banda is standing tall -- unapologetic and confident. For her, education is not a privilege but a right. She says no child should be denied opportunity simply because their parents are poor.

The former president, who led Malawi from 2012 to 2014, came out swinging on all fronts -- promising not just education reforms but solutions to the country's crippling fuel shortages, forex crisis, hunger, and widespread poverty.

"I've done it before. I restored donor confidence, empowered women, improved maternal health, and stabilized the economy. Malawians remember that. They know I can fix this," she said, firing up the crowd.

This is not nostalgia. It's a political comeback built on experience, legacy, and grit. Banda reminded supporters of her time in office, where she championed social protection programs and inclusivity, and attracted development partners when others had failed.

Now, she's betting big on education -- and she's daring anyone to stop her.

"Education transforms lives. With free secondary school, we'll unlock the full potential of our youth and break the cycle of poverty," she declared.

Whether loved or loathed, one thing is clear -- Joyce Banda is not tiptoeing her way back into politics. She's charging in with bold ideas, iron-clad promises, and the kind of political firepower that's impossible to ignore.