South Africa: Mamkhize's Empire Crumbles

Nosipho Ngubo alleges her sister MaMkhize forged her signature to buy Royal AM and used her name to register companies without her knowledge.

SARS auctioned 14 luxury cars worth R37-million while MaMkhize still owns a fleet worth over R100-million hidden in trusts.

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize allegedly forged her sister's signature to buy Royal AM and used her as a front to hide assets from her ex-husband, court papers reveal.

This comes as SARS auctioned off 14 of MaMkhize's luxury cars this week, including a Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100 and a Bentley Continental GTC, to recover R37-million in unpaid taxes.

In an affidavit filed in the Durban High Court, Nosipho Ngubo says she had no idea her sister was using her name to register companies and buy the football club.

"I had no control at all, not only because I did not purchase the club or request to be removed from Lungza, but also because of the depressive effects of the hysterectomy procedure I had and complications from Covid-19 that I contracted in 2020," said Ngubo, CityPress reported.

SARS wants R12-million from Ngubo and has frozen her bank accounts, including those of her husband Mvusi. The revenue service has seized all their furniture, artwork, chandeliers, security cameras, koi fish, 30 cattle, 25 sheep and 10 goats.

Ngubo says MaMkhize used her details to hide assets from her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane, who is demanding half of the estate in their divorce battle.

"While my name was used, the club, its banking facilities, payroll and the like were controlled and run by MaMkhize. I never owned Royal AM Football Club nor transferred it. The club was purchased by her in my name," Ngubo told the court.

She says as soon as she found out the club was registered in her name, she immediately asked MaMkhize to remove her from the documents.

The court papers reveal MaMkhize allegedly registered multiple companies without her sister's knowledge, including Igugu Logcwabe Business Enterprise, Ukwakhiwa Group and the MaMkhize Foundation.

SARS sold Ngubo's Range Rover at auction for just R4,000, even though similar vehicles retail for R199,900 on car dealer websites, the Sunday Times revealed.

Meanwhile, MaMkhize was nowhere to be seen as her prized fleet of luxury vehicles went under the hammer this week in Durban and Johannesburg.

The flamboyant businesswoman has made a defiant comeback on social media, posting pictures of herself in designer clothes and declaring she's in "lioness mode".

Despite losing 14 cars, MaMkhize reportedly still owns a fleet of ultra-luxury vehicles worth over R100-million, including Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and Lamborghinis hidden in various trusts.

The auction drama comes as new details emerge about weapons found at MaMkhize's La Lucia mansion during SARS raids in November.

The Portfolio Committee on Police revealed that more than 40 firearms seized from her home belonged to controversial businessman Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala's security company.

Matlala is currently in prison awaiting trial for attempted murder and has been linked to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Committee chairperson Ian Cameron said all the weapons were returned to Matlala's company despite being illegally stored at MaMkhize's property.

"If it were you or I who kept firearms illegally at a property where they're not registered to be kept, we would face criminal charges and have our firearms seized," said Cameron.

Royal AM was placed under curatorship in January due to unpaid taxes and later expelled from the Premier Soccer League when a March auction to sell the club failed.