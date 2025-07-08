South Africa: Ayanda Thabethe Shows Off Wedding to Her Baby Daddy

Ayanda Thabethe married Peter Matsimbe in a small signing ceremony on 29 June, with only close friends and family there.

The couple started dating in May 2021, got engaged in December 2024 and have two sons together.

Ayanda Thabethe has shared the happiest moment of her life - her wedding to businessman Peter Matsimbe.

The small signing ceremony took place on 29 June with only close family and friends. She posted videos and pictures online to show off the special day.

Ayanda called it "the beginning of our forever" and wrote: "In front of God and surrounded by love, we signed a promise that began long before pen met paper."

Ayanda and Peter started dating in May 2021. They got engaged in December last year. The couple have two sons, and their eldest turned three in March.

On Instagram, Ayanda posted a sweet message to Peter: "Four years ago, on 31 May 2021, I met the guy I wanted to annoy forever. Life has changed so much since then, but annoying you is for life. Love you with all my heart. Thank you for changing my life and making me the happiest wife ever."

In 2022, some people online said she was dating a married man. But Ayanda's lawyers said it wasn't true and that Peter, whom they called "PM", was not married. They also warned they would take action against anyone spreading lies.