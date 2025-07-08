Uganda: Govt Distributes Over 57,325 Land Titles to Boost Tenure Security and Economic Empowerment

The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has announced the distribution of over 57,325 land titles to citizens across all regions of Uganda, including Bukedea, Serere, and Soroti in the Eastern Region, as well as the Western and Northern Regions.

The announcement was made during an address at the Data Processing Centre at the Mapping and Surveys Department in Entebbe, where the Minister officially dispatched the titles.

This initiative is part of the government's commitment to enhancing land tenure security, reducing land conflicts, and curbing land grabbing.

It also aims to empower citizens economically by enabling them to use their land titles as collateral to access credit from Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) and other financial institutions.

This complements the government's Parish Development Model (PDM), which provides one million shillings to support community development.

Minister Nabakooba emphasized that the registration of land will significantly increase its value, create millions of jobs in the real estate sector, and generate billions in government revenue from subsequent transactions.

"In a special way, I thank the President of the Republic of Uganda for the efforts he has put to allow this project to move under the Ministry. This ministry has processed free hold land titles. The systematic land adjudication is an innovation of the NRM government that makes sure no is left behind as part of resolving the uncertainty of land rights in the country" Nabakooba noted.

The initiative is designed to eliminate fraud and irregularities, such as double titling, in land matters.

To ensure the smooth handover of titles, the Minister has directed district officials, including Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) Under the Ministry Zonal Offices, to sensitize communities and supervise the distribution process.

"We all know very well that processing a title is costly ,particularly processing a title is estimated at Shs 5M to 10M which is expensive to the ordinary citizen thats why President Museveni saw it wise to introduce this initiative to citizens in realizing the land rights"

Maracha District alone will receive over 20,000 land titles, with approximately 100,000 titles already dispatched nationwide.

Supported by the World Bank, this program targets the top 10 districts for immediate distribution, ensuring that those without titles benefit promptly.

The titles come with a modest tax of Shs 80,000 shillings, with no additional fees or requirements to encroach on others' land.

"This is a transformative government initiative that not only secures land ownership but also unlocks economic opportunities for Ugandans," said Minister Nabakooba.