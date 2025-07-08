Uganda: Museveni Says Uganda Ripe for Investment, Cites Peace and Infrastructure Growth

President Museveni has said Uganda is ready for large-scale investment, saying the country now has the peace, security, and infrastructure needed to support profitable business growth.

Addressing the 14th Africa Public Service Day through Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Museveni said the NRM government's focus since 1986 has been to rebuild state institutions and modernize the economy.

"Factories have increased across the country. Industrial parks have been established in all regions. Agricultural production has increased to create surpluses for some commodities," Museveni said, citing maize, milk, sugar, and bananas as examples.

He noted that improvements in transport and energy infrastructure have lowered business costs and boosted production.

Cheap credit from the Uganda Development Bank and wealth creation funds is also helping to address the challenge of expensive financing.

Museveni emphasized that Uganda must tap into regional markets, including the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, which together offer a consumer base of 1.3 billion people.

"Uganda is ripe for investment; all the conditions for a favourable investment climate are in place. Peace, security and stability are guaranteed, the infrastructure is in place, and the market is available," he said.

He called on the public service to continue modernizing infrastructure, eliminate subsistence farming, and support inclusive economic growth across all Ugandan households.