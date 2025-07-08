Uganda: Sixteen MPs Warm to People's Front for Freedom Ahead of 2026 Polls

8 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Kitone

Sixteen current and former Members of Parliament have thrown their political weight behind the newly formed People's Front for Freedom (PFF), signaling growing momentum around the party's rise ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The group, which includes a mix of veteran politicians and influential independents, made their presence felt at the PFF delegates conference held at Katonga Road in Kampala -- a move that is already shaking up Uganda's opposition landscape.

Among the prominent figures spotted were Wafula Oguttu, Asinansi Nyakato, Francis Mwijukye, Michael Kabaziguruka, Betty Muzanira, Ssemujju Nganda, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and Betty Aol Ochan, former Leader of the Opposition.

"We're here because Uganda needs a reset," said one MP. "The traditional mass parties have become rigid. The PFF offers a platform for the thinking Ugandan -- middle class, reform-minded, and forward-looking."

The party, launched earlier this year, positions itself as a technocratic, policy-oriented alternative to both the populist National Unity Platform (NUP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). Its leadership includes academics, civil society leaders, and former technocrats.

Political analyst Dr. Sarah Wekesa said the emerging support for PFF represents more than a numbers game.

"It's about symbolism," she noted. "These are not just defectors -- they're influencers in their constituencies. If they make their support official, the PFF could rewrite the rules of political engagement."

The party has also recently entered a coalition with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), further boosting its legitimacy in elite opposition circles.

"We're not here to just oppose," said a party insider. "We're here to offer a vision. Not just slogans -- policies. Not just protests -- programs."

As the political chessboard begins to shift, all eyes are now on whether these 16 MPs will formalize their allegiance -- and whether others will join them.

