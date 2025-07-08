Uganda: 'No Besigye On 2026 Ballot As He Chairs PFF's Council of Eminent Persons'

8 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) has confirmed that its founding leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye, will not contest the party's flag bearer nomination, citing his role on the new Council of Eminent Persons.

The development follows at the ongoing national convention, with Besigye currently on remand at Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

Wafula Ogutu confirmed that Besigye will no longer feature on the ballot as he focuses on his duties within the Council of Eminent Persons, a body tasked with guiding the party's strategic direction.

The Council, announced during the party's first national convention, is seen as a move to solidify internal governance within the PFF.

PFF interim spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda emphasized the importance of Besigye's leadership in shaping the young party's core values and direction.

The story marks a significant turn for PFF. While some regional branches, such as Rukungiri, have endorsed Besigye as their presumptive candidate regardless of his prison status, central party leadership appears to be transitioning from charismatic activism to structured governance.

As PFF enters the next phase, its leadership will now select an alternate flag bearer.

