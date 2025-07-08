Uganda: PFF Vows Federal System If Elected in 2026

Wafula Ogutu, a member of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), has revealed that the party plans to introduce a federal system of government if it wins power in the 2026 elections.

According to Ogutu, the PFF's vision is to create a system where every region is free and equal, with a strong emphasis on checks and balances.

"We want every region to be free and equal, and we are willing to accept checks and balances because everyone will be equal," Ogutu explained.

"We believe that a federal system is the best way to achieve this vision, as it will allow each region to manage its own affairs while still being part of a united Uganda."

The PFF's proposal for a federal system is likely to resonate with many Ugandans who feel that the current centralized system of government has not adequately addressed the needs and concerns of different regions.

By devolving power to the regions, the PFF hopes to promote greater autonomy, accountability, and inclusivity.

Ogutu emphasized that the PFF's federal system will be based on the principles of equality, justice, and democracy.

"We want to create a system where every Ugandan has an equal voice and an equal opportunity to participate in the decision-making process," he said.

The PFF's promise of a federal system is a significant departure from the current system of government, and it will likely be a major issue in the 2026 elections.

As Ugandans prepare to go to the polls, they will be closely watching the PFF's proposals and weighing their options carefully.

