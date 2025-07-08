Uganda: Focus On Wealth Creation, Not Just Infrastructure - Museveni Tells Wakiso Residents

President Museveni has urged residents of Wakiso and Kampala to prioritize personal wealth creation over merely admiring visible infrastructure developments such as roads, electricity, schools, and factories.

Speaking at a public rally held on Monday, at Wampewo Community Playground in Wakiso District, President Museveni acknowledged the infrastructural progress in the area but stressed that true transformation must begin at the household level.

"If you are living in Kampala and you don't want to work in a factory, then do something productive that you can sell to others. These factory workers buy milk, meat, food, and other products. So, you can either work in the factory or supply them," Museveni said.

He emphasized that government investments in roads and other public infrastructure are meant for everyone, but individual wealth remains a personal responsibility.

"That's why we have been sending you money through these programs and cautioning you not to be misled by tarmac roads. Developments are for the entire community, but personal wealth creation depends on your effort," he added.

Wealth Creation Drive Underway

The rally marked the start of President Museveni's wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tour in Wakiso District, home to 3.4 million people, according to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Population Census. The district comprises four municipalities--Entebbe, Nansana, Kira, and Makindye-Ssabagabo--as well as Wakiso Rural.

Museveni's first day on the tour was packed with engagements. He visited Kagoma Skilling Metal Fabricators in Nansana Municipality, interacted with carpenters and metal fabricators in Kawanda, and met Isaac Luzze, a PDM beneficiary involved in piggery and poultry farming in Gombe Division. These visits aimed to inspire locals through practical examples of successful income-generating projects.

Uganda's Shift Since 1986

Reflecting on Uganda's progress since 1986, Museveni recalled a time of scarcity, when basic items like paraffin, salt, sugar, and clothing were in short supply. Today, he noted, local factories produce many of these essentials.

"I was driving from Kampala to Migadde. This is an area I know very well, inch by inch. It used to be covered with farms, banana plantations, and forests. Now, it's filled with factories and shopping centers. That didn't happen by accident," Museveni remarked.

He highlighted that Uganda's factories have so far created 1.2 million jobs, compared to just 480,000 jobs in the public sector. He added that the agricultural sector accounts for 3.6 million jobs, while the services sector--including transport and hospitality--has created about 5 million jobs.

The president revealed government efforts to further improve workers' earnings by reducing the cost of doing business. He cited projects like the rehabilitation of railway lines from Kenya and Tanzania to cut transport costs, alongside reduced electricity tariffs for factories.

"Once we bring down production costs, we shall compel factories to pay workers better salaries," he assured.

Museveni also expressed frustration over the slow uptake of youth-focused programs, blaming it on misinformation and political distractions. He encouraged young people to fully utilize government initiatives like the PDM, which aims to shift households from subsistence farming to market-driven production.

"The problem of youth unemployment should have been solved already if people were listening. The structures are there, but they're not being used effectively," he said.

Wakiso's PDM Progress

Under the Parish Development Model, Wakiso District has so far received UGX 30.7 billion, disbursed to 31,952 households across eight constituencies, 27 sub-counties, 147 parishes, and 363 villages. The funds are intended to boost household incomes and improve living standards.

Despite the disbursement, Museveni raised concerns about poor follow-up by local leaders.

"Since 1996, we've been sending money to sub-counties for wealth creation--starting with NAADS, then Operation Wealth Creation, and now PDM. The problem is weak follow-up," he observed.

President Museveni's wealth creation campaign in Wakiso District will run until Friday this week, with further engagements planned to monitor program implementation and encourage residents to embrace enterprise.