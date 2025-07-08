Uganda: Funding Headache - Political Parties Decry Burdensome Financing Strategies

Political parties in Uganda are raising concerns over unsustainable funding mechanisms, with experts and party leaders warning that current strategies are weakening political institutions and choking internal democracy.

Ahead of the 2026 general elections, most parties have ramped up resource mobilization efforts, deploying tactics such as high nomination fees, membership charges, and fundraising events to bridge operational gaps.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda People's Congress (UPC), and others have turned to charging aspirants hefty nomination fees.

In the NRM, for instance, presidential aspirants are required to pay at least 20 million shillings, while parliamentary and local government candidates contribute millions more.

"These nomination fees are not just high -- they're exclusionary. They are weakening parties from within and killing grassroots participation," said William Kagaba, a political analyst.

While the National Unity Platform (NUP) has embraced voluntary contributions from members and well-wishers, critics argue this model, too, lacks consistency and sustainability.

"Fundraising is good in principle, but it can't be the cornerstone of a national party's survival. We need a legal and transparent mechanism that ensures all parties have equitable access to resources," said William Kagaba, a senior analyst.

The question of accountability also looms large. With millions collected from aspirants and supporters, there is little transparency on how these funds are managed.

FDC officials echoed similar sentiments. "We are committed to transparency, but the law does not mandate uniform auditing for all parties. That's a serious loophole," noted Toterebuka Bamwenda, FDC's electoral chief.

Party spokesperson John Kikonyogo added, money is used to run party activities and support candidates in one way or the other.

"When candidates are forced to finance their own campaigns heavily, it creates a system where money overrides merit and that undermines democracy," Senior Political Pundit Dr. Paul Kasujja warned.

Political parties also receive government funding, but only those with parliamentary representation benefit. Analysts argue this leaves emerging or smaller parties at a severe disadvantage.

"This discriminatory funding model stifles competition and favors incumbents. The law must be reviewed to support a fair political playing field," Kagaba emphasized.

As the election clock ticks, stakeholders are calling for urgent reforms to ensure political financing strengthens, rather than stifles, Uganda's democratic growth.