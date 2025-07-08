Uganda: Living With Down Syndrome - Why Early Support and Love Matter

In Uganda and around the world, down syndrome remains a largely misunderstood condition, often clouded by stigma and misinformation.

But experts and parents are working to change that narrative--by centering care, awareness, and inclusion.

"Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21. It affects physical and intellectual development, but with proper care and support, individuals can live healthy, fulfilling lives," explains Lucy Amaniyo Mukiibi, a pediatrician who has worked with children with developmental challenges for over a decade.

Children born with Down syndrome often exhibit distinct physical traits such as a flat facial profile, upward-slanting eyes, a short neck, and poor muscle tone.

According to Mukiibi, many also experience developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and are shorter in stature than their peers.

In more extreme cases, they may face serious health complications such as heart defects, respiratory infections, or thyroid problems.

Yet, despite these challenges, Mukiibi stresses that support and early intervention make a tremendous difference.

"Children with Down syndrome can achieve their goals and often have a good life expectancy. However, stigma remains a challenge, and complications like pneumonia and heart issues can be serious," she says.

One major risk factor, she notes, is maternal age. "Women aged 35 and above have a higher risk of having a child with Down syndrome," she says. "The condition is genetic; age increases the risk, but doesn't cause it."

But beyond the clinical perspective, love and family involvement remain essential in shaping the life of a child with Down syndrome. Nalongo Angella, a mother of twins--one of whom was born with the condition--speaks from experience.

"Though their abilities may differ, every child can thrive with care, encouragement, and the involvement of both parents," she says. Her words echo what many advocates emphasize: inclusion starts at home.

Mukiibi adds that support systems for such families are still limited in Uganda, but therapies such as speech, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy are critical. "We thank fathers who support their children with Down syndrome. These children need protection and therapies to thrive."

In a country where disability is still viewed through a lens of pity or shame, parents and health professionals are pushing back--offering a new perspective based on dignity, care, and the belief that every child has potential.

As conversations around disability shift toward inclusion and rights, one thing is clear: understanding Down syndrome is not just a medical issue--it's a human one.