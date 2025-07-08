Uganda: Ssemujju Urges Youth to Take Active Role in Politics to Claim Leadership and Combat Modern Day Slavery

Kira Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has called upon the youth to engage in active politics, emphasizing that it is the only way they can claim leadership of the country.

Speaking at the People's Front for Freedom national convention, Ssemujju highlighted the pressing issue of unemployment among the youth, stressing that political participation is key to addressing this challenge.

Ssemujju also shed light on the disturbing trend of young Ugandan girls being subjected to modern-day slavery in Arab countries.

He argued that the youth taking an active role in politics can help solve this challenge by advocating for policies that protect and empower young people.

"It is time for the youth to wake up and take charge of their destiny," Ssemujju said.

"By engaging in active politics, they can claim leadership and work towards creating a better future for themselves and their fellow citizens."

Ssemujju's remarks resonate with the growing sentiment among Ugandan youth, who are increasingly demanding a greater say in the country's governance.

As the country prepares for the 2026 general elections, the youth are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape.

