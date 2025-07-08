Uganda to Expand Local Economic Growth Support Project to 55 Districts

The Government of Uganda is set to expand the Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) Project from 17 to 55 districts, following a successful field appraisal of the first phase.

The Ministry of Local Government, in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), conducted an appraisal mission in Kyejonjo and Katakwi districts to assess the impact of LEGS I.

During the mission, partners met with local leaders, project beneficiaries, and implementation teams to evaluate how the initiative has improved livelihoods and service delivery.

The findings will shape the design of Phase II, with a focus on scaling up climate adaptation and ensuring sustainable benefits for communities.

The team visited key project sites, including the Kanapa solar mini-grid in Magoro sub-county, the Orungo Corner piped water scheme in Katakwi, and Kaizikashya water project in Kyejonjo.

William Sunday, a resident of Kiredu Village in Kyejonjo, said the new public tap stand has made a significant difference.

"We now have a public tap stand in our trading centre. In the past, we drew water from the Kaizikashya stream, which animals also use. Today, fetching a 20-litre jerrycan costs just Shs100, which is very affordable compared to before when we had to walk long distances," he said.

At the Aakum Health Center in Katakwi, clinic in-charge Stella Achom said the piped water has improved maternal care.

"Sometimes mothers would even give birth without water to clean up. But since the water project started, they no longer face these challenges clean water is now right there in their compound," she said.

The LEGS project has also extended clean energy through solar mini-grids to off-grid communities up to 40 kilometres from the national electricity network.

In Magoro, the Kanapa Solar Power Association, a community-based group, manages the solar system and has saved over Shs2 million for future maintenance.

To strengthen the second phase, the Ministry is working with global technical partners like the Millennium Promise Alliance (MPA) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

These partners will support the integration of climate-smart agriculture and evidence-based rural development solutions.

The government and its partners are also exploring new funding options to expand the project's reach and deepen its impact on local economies and livelihoods.