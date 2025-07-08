Algeria: Promoting Political Participation of Youth Constitutes Strategic Priority - President Tebboune

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, underscored on Monday, in a speech addressed to participants in the National Summit: "Youth and political participation," which is being held at the International Conference Center (CIC) in Algiers, that the promotion of youth political participation had constituted one of the major strategic priorities and a fundamental thrust of the political and constitutional reforms he has engaged since 2019.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, the President of the Republic recalled the launch of several initiatives to achieve this goal, through the strengthening of the presence of young people within governmental institutions and consultative bodies, the removal of obstacles hindering the adhesion of young people to different political spaces and the renewal of elected national and local assemblies, hence the emergence of a young political elite that breaks with previous practices and drifts.

The President of the Republic also recalled the creation of the Higher Council for Youth (CSJ) as a constitutional consultative body charged, particularly, with questions related to youth in different fields, and which has achieved notable advances in terms of support for dialogue and communication between young people and official institutions, besides the creation of a ministry for Youth, which aims to take charge of the rising generations' aspirations and to accompany them.

Qualifying as "reassuring" the progress made in terms of youth political adhesion, the President of the Republic emphasized that these same progresses required pursuing efforts to complete the formation of a rising generation, capable of fully exploiting its energies and potential, with a view to efficient participation in the management of public affairs at all levels, while presenting its vision of tomorrow's Algeria, which will only be the fruit of today's engagement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

State institutions are also called to show a similar openness to this rising momentum, with the aim of responding to the aspirations of vital forces and associating them with all stages of elaboration, implementation and evaluation of public policies.

This will enable youth participation to become an effective driving force capable of constructive and positive communication with all State institutions, thereby contributing to establishing the expected complementary relation.

In this respect, the President of the Republic invited the different consultative bodies to activate dialogue platforms and to intensify communication with youth representatives, notably the elected ones, in order to deepen reflection and debate around the different questions and files that arise nationwide.