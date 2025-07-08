Rwanda: From Nature to Tech - Exciting Summer Opportunities for Rwanda's Young Learners

As school doors close for the season, according to the Ministry of Education and NESA's official calendar - children across Rwanda, whether they follow the national curriculum, Cambridge, or other programmes, enter a valuable period of exploration, creativity, and growth.

For most learners, from nursery to upper secondary, the holiday runs from late June through early September. Candidates sitting national exams will finish slightly later, with Primary Leaving Examinations having concluded on July 3 and Senior Six students wrapping up by July 18.

But what does a school holiday truly mean for families and children? Beyond the well-deserved rest, it offers an opportunity for meaningful engagement - an invitation to discover, create, reflect, and bond.

This season can be about much more than just filling time; it can be about nurturing talent, sharpening skills, and planting the seeds for lifelong learning.

Read, write, and imagine

At the heart of any enriching holiday is reading, a simple yet powerful activity that fuels imagination while improving comprehension, vocabulary, and empathy. Libraries such as the Kigali Public Library continue to provide safe, welcoming spaces where children can immerse themselves in stories or join group reading sessions.

While details for this year's holiday programmes are yet to be confirmed, previous activities have included weekly book clubs, storytelling hours, and writing competitions - all of which help young readers engage with language creatively.

The library's annual writing competition, for instance, recently welcomed submissions on themes like technology and innovation, encouraging participants to become published authors in English, Kinyarwanda, or French.

These creative outlets allow children to articulate their experiences and explore their inner worlds, offering both a therapeutic and stimulating environment that enhances their communication skills.

Explore nature, walk, and wonder

Spending time outdoors helps children recharge both mentally and physically. Places like Nyandungu Eco-Park offer walking trails, quiet spaces for reflection, and opportunities to observe local wildlife and wetlands. For many Kigali families, it's a favourite spot to sketch plants, watch birds, or simply run and play in a natural setting.

Another enjoyable outdoor destination is Kigali's Car-Free Zone, where families can stroll through the central business district, enjoy a snack or ice cream, and soak in the lively urban atmosphere.

Even more exciting is Car-Free Day, held twice a month on Sundays. During this event, key city roads are opened up for cycling, skating, jogging, or leisurely walking through the city's heart. These outings allow children to burn off energy while developing an appreciation for community, the environment, and public life.

Creative workshops and cultural discovery

The holidays are a perfect time for children to explore their artistic sides. Venues like the Gisimba Memorial Centre host storytelling sessions, arts and crafts activities, and music workshops designed to entertain while helping children process emotions and connect with their cultural heritage. Activities such as dancing, drumming, bead-making, and painting allow children to engage with culture in hands-on, memorable ways.

Happy Hearts Rwanda is also offering its "Round the World" summer programme from July 7 to August 14 at its preschools in Kimihurura and Kiyovu. The programme takes children on cultural journeys through music, crafts, play, and themed activities celebrating global traditions. Such initiatives not only preserve cultural heritage but also help unlock hidden talents.

Sport, basketball, and the power of community

For children and teens eager to channel their energy into sport and community spirit, this summer brings an exciting addition to Kigali's calendar. The Giants of Africa Festival, which runs from July 26 to August 2 at BK Arena is a youth-focused celebration which combines basketball with culture, leadership, and education, creating a dynamic platform for empowerment.

STEM, robotics, and quiet focus

The holiday season also offers time for deeper learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Even outside formal camps, parents can introduce STEM through DIY science experiments, robotics kits, or digital tools like Scratch.

Maker spaces and community labs occasionally host weekend "tinker meet-ups" where children can build simple electronics, design birdhouses, or experiment with cardboard creations.

The Earth School is hosting its "Inventor's Playground" from July 17 to August 17 in Kigali, aimed at children aged 6 to 12. The program blends reading, art, basic robotics, and even beginner golf lessons--a creative mix of literacy and innovation.

On a larger scale, Creativity Lab is launching its annual "Kids Tech Camp" across all 30 districts, with a main hub in Kimihurura.

Open to a wide audience, the camp emphasizes inclusion and provides rural students access to hands-on learning in coding, mechanics, robotics, and basic AI.

Play, bond, and build social skills

Unstructured play remains a cornerstone of child development. Whether through imaginative role-play, board games, or outdoor adventures, play supports emotional growth, social understanding, and communication skills.

Kigali offers several indoor play centres, such as those in Gacuriro and Simba Centre - where children can safely engage in supervised fun.

Families can also create their own adventures with backyard games, scavenger hunts, or group storytelling. Beginning June 30 and continuing throughout the holiday, girls aged 4 to 16 can join Umuri Academy's afternoon camp at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

It offers a supportive environment to build confidence, develop teamwork, and have fun.

Meanwhile, Ntare Louisenlund International School (NLS) will host its NLS Summer Camp from July 20 to 27 in Bugesera. The camp features leadership development, cultural exchange, and a range of sports including swimming, football, basketball, tennis, karate, step dance, athletics, handball, and table tennis for youth aged 12 to 18.

Kigali Football Academy will also run its football camp at Kigali Christian School, with two sessions from July 21-25 and July 28-August 1, held from 9 AM to 12 PM. The camp offers football training, games, and character development for children aged 5 to 16.

These structured experiences complement unstructured play, offering active, supportive environments that build physical ability and personal character.

Visit and learn from elders

The holidays also offer a valuable chance for children to bond with grandparents or extended family. Visiting older relatives can lead to rich storytelling, family history discussions, or hands-on lessons in gardening or cooking.

These moments nurture values like patience, respect, and gratitude, while deepening a child's sense of identity and belonging. It's a quiet classroom where generational knowledge and wisdom are passed on.

Take care of mind and body

A well-rounded child is nurtured emotionally, physically, and mentally. Even outside the school routine, maintaining a sense of structure can be helpful.

Daily activities like stretching, walking, or dancing support physical health, while mindfulness practices - such as breathing exercises or bedtime reflections, promote emotional well-being.

Equally important is guiding screen time. Parents can ensure that technology use is intentional and enriching, complementing the holiday experience rather than detracting from it.

Build and learn through projects

The holidays can be a time for children to take on a personal pride project, such as crafting a family cookbook, documenting local wildlife, or building a model city from recycled materials.

Parents can support by helping children map out their project, collect materials, and set achievable milestones. Completing a summer project boosts confidence and fosters independence.

Explore responsible volunteering

Older children and teenagers may find joy and purpose in volunteering. Helping younger learners at youth centres, supporting neighbourhood clean-ups like Umuganda, or caring for local ecosystems can foster empathy, leadership, and civic responsibility. These experiences deepen the sense of community and purpose in young minds.

One exciting way for children to stay active and engaged this school holiday is by joining the Blessing Sports Academy Summer Camp, which offers a variety of fun and skill-building activities for children aged 5 to 15. The camp features football, basketball, swimming, and indoor games such as chess, checkers, Ludo, and badminton.

Football and basketball sessions are held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at World Mission Technical School. Swimming sessions take place every Monday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gorillas Hotel in Nyarutarama.

Running from July 7 to August 9, the program provides children with the opportunity to stay active, learn new skills, and make friends during the school break.

On July 18, teens interested in global issues can attend the GHF Global Health Youth Conference at Park Inn by Radisson Kigali, offering a platform to explore health challenges and innovations from a youth-led perspective.

A balanced holiday

A worthwhile holiday blends focus and freedom - each week can mix reading, nature, creativity, STEM, family, play, and service. For example, one day might be for reading and journaling; the next, a nature walks; another for art projects or science; a day for play or sport; and time set aside for rest or family connection.

Why these activities matter

Each part of this holiday guide supports a different dimension of a child's growth. Reading develops critical thinking; nature promotes mindfulness; arts build cultural appreciation; STEM fosters logical reasoning; play teaches social intelligence; volunteering encourages empathy and leadership.

Together, these activities form a holistic learning experience that refreshes the spirit and sharpens young minds before school resumes.

What parents can do

Parents and guardians can support this dynamic by encouraging daily reading, helping children choose a project, prioritising outdoor time, and curating restful routines. You can also check with their school to see if they planned something for the children.

Holidays are a special time - to grow closer, spark curiosity, and step outside the classroom in pursuit of joy and purposeful learning.

Endless opportunities

Summer doesn't have to mean boredom or endless screen time. In Rwanda, this is a season of opportunity - for exploration, creativity, and growth. While some children will join formal camps, every child can benefit from thoughtful, intentional activities grounded in nature, culture, play, and community.

As the holiday span confirms, learning never stops - it simply unfolds in new and beautiful ways within our surroundings.