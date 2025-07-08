Rwanda: PSG Legends Okocha, Domi Visit Rwanda

Former Paris Saint — Germain (PSG) stars Jay-Jay Okocha and Didier Domi arrived in Kigali on Sunday, July 6, for a five-day visit to Rwanda.

The duo's visit--which runs until July 11--is part of the ongoing promotion of the Visit Rwanda campaign, marking the first official tour since the Rwandan government and the French champions extended the partnership until 2028.

The collaboration aims to position Rwanda as a destination for tourism, investment, and youth development.

Okocha last visited Rwanda in 2023 when he attended the FIFA Congress in Kigali.

The former Nigeria midfielder expressed his excitement upon arrival at Kigali International Airport.

"We're here to showcase the partnership between PSG and Rwanda through Visit Rwanda, and of course, to show what a beautiful country Rwanda is," Okocha said.

Okocha, 51, and Domi, 47, join the list of PSG stars, then and now, who have visited Rwanda. Others include Pedro Miguel Pauleta in 2023 and former defender Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and forward Julian Draxler who also made the trips as part of the French club's promotional campaigns.

Legacy at PSG

Okocha played as an attacking midfielder for PSG from 1998 to 2002. Known for his dribbling wizardry, tricks, and showmanship, he brought flair to the team during a period when PSG lacked consistent success. His charisma on the pitch made him a fan favorite and an icon of creativity in Ligue 1.

Notably, Okocha's presence influenced a young Ronaldinho, who joined PSG in 2001. Many credit his flair and style for paving the way for Ronaldinho's rise to stardom.

Meanwhile, Domi played as a left-back for PSG from 1994 to 1998, and returned for a second stint between 2001 to 2004. A product of the club's youth system, the former French left back represented PSG at a young age and was part of a successful era in the mid-90s.

During his time at the club, he helped PSG win the 1995 Coupe de la Ligue and the 1996 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, contributing to one of the most celebrated periods in the club's history.