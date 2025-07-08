Rwanda: Mental Healthcare Progress Commendable, but We Still Have a Long Way to Go

Rwanda's progress in mental healthcare for the past three decades is nothing short of remarkable.

From having just one psychiatrist in 1995 to now boasting more than 900 mental health professionals, the country has made significant strides in building a more inclusive and responsive health system.

This growth, as highlighted in a recent article by this publication, reflects years of intentional investment, policy reform, and recognition of mental health as an essential pillar of national development.

Such progress deserves praise. It demonstrates Rwanda's commitment to healing not just physically, but emotionally and psychologically as well. With mental health services now integrated into district hospitals and health centres, more Rwandans have access to the care they need.

The training of professionals, increased public awareness, and integration of mental health into national health strategies are all signs that the country is headed in the right direction.

However, while we have come a long way, the journey is far from over. Mental health remains one of the most pressing and persistent challenges of our time. Stigma continues to silence many sufferers, access to specialised care is still limited in rural areas, and the cost of services often puts support out of reach for vulnerable communities.

The reality is that for many, mental healthcare remains a luxury rather than a basic right.

It is in this context that we must call for more involvement from the private sector. Investment in mental health facilities, services, and innovation can complement government efforts and ensure that care is not only available but also scalable and sustainable. Moreover, private medical insurance providers must be part of this movement.

Mental health services should be covered just like any other form of medical treatment. Including therapy, psychiatric care, and related medication in insurance packages will go a long way in normalizing mental healthcare and removing financial barriers that prevent people from seeking help.

Rwanda's progress is an inspiring story of resilience and reform. But if we are to truly meet the needs of our people, we must treat mental health as a shared responsibility that requires the combined efforts of government, private investors, insurers, and communities. Only then can we ensure a healthier, more compassionate future for all.