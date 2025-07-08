Zimbabwe: New Signing Inspires Caps United to Narrow Victory Over Scottland FC

Caps United's new striker Chris Mugalu announced his arrival at the club with a first half goal against Scottland FC to inspire his side to win 1-0 against Scottland FC.

Mugalu, who signed for the Harare giants from Zambia, scored an offensive header which nestled in the top right corner of the net, giving Scottland FC goalkeeper Talbert Shumba no chance.

Other than playing Mugalu, CAPS United coach Ian Bakala also fielded new defender Chitoshu Chinga and Ishamael Wadi who is marking his return at the club after spending four years in South Africa.

So important was Sunday's win that it propelled "The Green Machine" to tenth position on the log, a huge step in their quest to fight relegation.

"I credit most of the players, I think they performed very well according to how we planned, but I saw it coming through training.

"Despite the small mistakes which we made, it was a good game," said Bakala.

Although Makepekepe walked away with three points, the second half largely belonged to Scottland FC, who missed several chances.

The Mabvuku-based side even found the back of the net in the 89th minute only for it to be ruled offside.

Commenting after the match, team head coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed disappointment in his defenders.

"Very disappointing results if you really consider the way we played today.

"Then we failed to defend, that's how CAPS managed to score today.

"I'm a bit sad because with the experience that we have in the back, we didn't expect our defenders to allow a free-header like they did in those moments," said Ndiraya.

Sunday's defeat saw Scottland FC dropping to fifth position on the log table with 28 points, 12 behind pacesetters MWOS, who are on 40.

PSL Results Matchday 19 Results

Dynamos 0-2 Herentals

Greenfuel 0-1 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 1-1 ZPC Kariba

MWOS 1-0 Bikita

Chicken Inn 2-1 Yadah

Kwekwe United 0-0 Highlanders

Scottland 0-1 CAPS United

Triangle United 1-1 TelOne.