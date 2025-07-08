Zimbabwe: Poor State of Rufaro Stadium Worries PSL Coaches

7 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) coaches have expressed worry over the bad state of the pitch at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

The ceremonial home of football is being over-used following the closure of the National Sports Stadium, which has been undergoing renovations since 2023.

Rufaro Stadium was re-opened to host PSL matches last year after five years being shut.

With a load of serving as a homeground to four Harare-based topflight sides namely, Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals and Scottland, the surface is now worn out, hence becoming a threat to players.

On Saturday, Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka highlighted that the pitch was now a setback to the flow of play, following his team's 0-2 defeat to Herentals.

"The pitch at the moment, I don't know, those that inspect, instead, I think the pitch is just deteriorating.

"We train on a better pitch than we are playing which is a setback," said Chaminuka.

So bad was the pitch on the day that players were slipping hence disturbing the match's rhythm.

On the other end, his opposite number Paul Benza, who is Herentals coach, also shared more of the same sentiments.

He flagged the water logging and cautioned caretakers to ensure they irrigate less before use.

"Having a lot of water is the reason that is disturbing the flow of the game more than the pitch itself."

The pitch almost killed the big entertaining match between Scottland and CAPS United on Sunday.

Both sides played a pacey match and more often players were unintentionally forced to be on the ground.

"The pitch needs urgent attention. It's a bumpy pitch and it's making life difficult for the players.

"I hope the authorities do something about this. It is getting worse every week.

"I think it's because of overuse, I don't know but something has to be done," said Scottland FC coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

