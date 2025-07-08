Zimbabwean Teen Karateka Wins Silver At Regional Tournament

A crowd funding drive for 17-year-old Zimbabwean karateka Bongeka 'Mbokodo' Mguni ended in triumph, with the karateka clinching a silver medal at the 2025 African Union (AU) Region 5 Youth Games held in Namibia at the weekend.

Inorder to meet expenses to attend the tournament, Mguni, who lives with albinism, appealed for $150 for travel costs but the public responded overwhelmingly and raised US$596.

Prominent advocate for albinism and cancer awareness, Marvellous Tshuma, spearheaded the campaign.

However, the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) released a statement during the viral appeal, urging the public "not to donate money," claiming all athlete expenses were "fully covered by the Ministry of Sport." They deemed Mguni's appeal "unfortunate, inaccurate, and misleading."

Undeterred by the controversy, Mguni excelled, earning a silver medal in the Under 65kgs karate tournament.

Tshuma celebrated Mguni's achievement in a social media post at the weekend.

"She is living proof that albinism is not a limitation. Congratulations to Bongeka 'Mbokodo' Mguni, she is just 17 but she is on a mission to win, inspire and change the narrative that persons with albinism cannot compete in mainstream sports," wrote Tshuma.

"Bongeka is a decorated young sports girl who has already bagged many accolades in karate. She is living proof that albinism is not a limitation, she too belongs in the arena without fear or favour.

"Amhlophe, congratulations, makorokoto for representing Zimbabwe with decorum and pride. She won us a whole silver medal on the under 65kgs karate tournament during the 2025 AU Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia this weekend.

"Thank you to all who supported her on this. May God continue to bless all for touching the life of our champ," added the lead fundraiser.