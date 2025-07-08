Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Rwanda Women Qualify for World Championship

Rwanda Women Sitting Volleyball national team secured ticket to the 2026 World Championship to be held in China in October after recording their third straight win over Kenya on Sunday, July 6.

Rwanda is now heading to the World Championship for the third time in a row.

In a powerful display of dominance, Mosaad Elaiuty's charges defeated Kenya in straight sets (25-23, 25-21 and 25-16) in the third match held at the Kasarani Indoor Stadium.

It was their third consecutive win against Kenya in the competition. They won the first game in three sets (25-16, 25-15 and 25-20) on Friday before returning to the court to hand them yet another defeat in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-18) in the second game on Saturday.

Rwanda and host Kenya are the only two countries playing the African women's championship in Nairobi. Nigeria had confirmed their participation in the competition before they withdrew at the last minute.

Rwanda and Kenya are expected to play five matches in the tournament that will conclude on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, the men's championship attracted six countries which were drawn in two groups, with Rwanda pooled in Group A alongside Algeria and Kenya.

Rwanda has won their first two game including Sunday's hard fought win over Kenya in four sets 25-17, 25-12, 18-25, 25-10.

They had beaten Algeria in three sets (25-23, 25-12, 25-17) in their opening game on Friday. The two wins saw them qualify for the semifinals with an undefeated record in the group stage.

The two finalists book a direct ticket to the 2026 Sitting Para Volley World Championships for men and women in Hangzhou, China from July 10-17, 2026. That means that Rwanda and Kenya have sealed their tickets.

Rwanda is currently ranked second in Africa in the men's category and first in the women's rankings.