Somalia, UAE Discuss Boosting Humanitarian Aid and Drought Response

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Commissioner of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moalim, has met with UAE Ambassador Ahmed Al-Rumaithi in Mogadishu to strengthen cooperation on humanitarian aid and drought mitigation efforts.

According to a statement from SoDMA, the two sides discussed urgent delivery of relief to drought-hit regions in northern Somalia, where thousands remain vulnerable amid worsening conditions.

The talks also focused on longer-term solutions, including drilling water wells in areas frequently affected by recurring droughts, in a bid to improve community resilience.

Moalim revealed plans for an upcoming official visit to the United Arab Emirates to engage with Emirati relief agencies and secure additional support for emergency and development projects.

The UAE ambassador reiterated his government's commitment to the Somali people, pledging the delivery of a humanitarian shipment to Mogadishu in the coming days.

The UAE has been a key humanitarian partner to Somalia, particularly in providing food assistance, healthcare support, and infrastructure development in regions hit hard by climate-related shocks.