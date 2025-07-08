Kenya: Senate Begins Guyo Impeachment Trial Set to Conclude On Thursday

Nairobi — The Senate has officially commenced a three-day plenary hearing into the impeachment of Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo.

This follows the Senate's rejection of a proposal to form an 11-member special committee, opting instead to conduct the trial in plenary.

The decision means all senators will participate in the hearing process, although only the 47 elected senators representing counties will vote on the final verdict.

Under the Constitution, at least 24 county delegations must support any of the charges for Governor Guyo to be removed from office.

According to the Senate Order Paper for Tuesday, the hearing began at 9am with a closed-door pre-hearing session for senators.

At 10am, the House proceeded with a formal recital of its constitutional mandate, the rules governing impeachment procedures, and the official hearing schedule.

The Senate then introduced the Members of the Isiolo County Assembly and their legal team, as well as Governor Guyo and his defence counsel, before moving on to the reading of the charges.

Governor Guyo faces charges of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

Among the specific allegations are the illegal appointment of dozens of advisors and chief officers, failure to deliver annual State of the County addresses, misuse of bursary funds amounting to Sh30 million, and making derogatory and divisive public statements.

Between 11.30am and 1.30pm, senators addressed preliminary objections raised by the governor's legal team.

After a lunch break from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm, the County Assembly's legal representatives delivered their opening statement, followed by the governor's defence team.

The afternoon session was scheduled to feature the County Assembly's presentation of evidence, including witness testimonies and cross-examinations, which will carry over into Wednesday should the Senate dismiss the governor's preliminary objections.