Zimbabwe: Self-Proclaimed Prophet Jailed 12 Years for Having Sexual Relations With Minors

A 28-year-old Chipinge self-proclaimed prophet has been jailed for 12 years following his conviction for impregnating two minor girls.

The offender was arraigned before the Chipinge Regional Court, facing two counts of having sexual relations with underage girls.

He was jailed for six years for each count. Two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

He will serve the remaining 10 years running concurrently.

Prosecutors proved that on an unknown date in October 2024, at Chimiro village, Chipinge, the offender had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female juvenile who is a Form One student.

"The victim was advised to visit the prophet for prayers regarding her move to Marondera, and she went to the offender's homestead, where he was alone.

"He invited her to his bedroom where he expressed his 'romantic interests' and they had sexual relations," the court heard.

The matter came to light on May 26, 2025, when the victim's mother noticed that the victim was pregnant.

A police report was made, and a medical examination confirmed that the victim was eight months pregnant.

On the second count, it was also proved that between February and May 2025, in Chipinge, the offender unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl who is a Form Two student, with her consent, knowing she was under 18 years old.

She later eloped with him and they resided together in May 2025.

The matter came to light after the victim, in the first count, reported her case to the police.

The victim was medically examined, confirming that she was four months pregnant.