Zimbabwe: Mai Tt Apologises to Businesswoman Jere Amid U.S.$100,000 Lawsuit

Comedienne Mai TT, has, in a shocking twist, publicly apologised to businesswoman Shingirayi Ziwange Jere, who slapped her with a US$100,000 defamation lawsuit.

Shingirayi is the wife of CAPS United owner and Zanu PF legislator, Farai Jere.

This marks a notable departure from the socialite's past approach to public disputes, where she rarely apologises.

"I would like to offer my deepest and most sincere apology to Hon. Farai Jere and his wife, Mrs. Shingi Ziwange-Jere, for the posts made on social media regarding you. I regret the hurt and distress caused and take full responsibility for my actions.

"It was never my intention to bring harm or disrespect. I acknowledge the damage done. Please accept this apology with genuine remorse," said Mai TT in a Facebook post.

The lawsuit followed Mai TT's Facebook posts on June 9, where she accused Jere of threatening her, orchestrating assaults, and manipulating the justice system.

The businesswoman represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya labelled the claims "unfounded, fabricated" and portrayed her as a "criminal queenpin".

In addition to the lawsuit, Jere lodged a criminal complaint under Zimbabwe's Cyber and Data Protection Act, citing cyberbullying, harassment, and spreading false information.

Before the public apology, Mai TT said she had accepted that certain conflicts cannot be won.

"I have never created a fake account or utilised a ghost account to attack anyone, as I believe in expressing myself directly and honestly. However, when I respond to someone who has initially attacked me, I am often perceived as being in the wrong.

"I am willing to accept that there are certain conflicts that cannot be won. I often wonder what I have done to provoke such behaviour, but I recognise that some individuals will fabricate reasons to criticise me".