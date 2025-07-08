South Africa: Ramaphosa Commits to Address KZN Police Corruption Allegations

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the serious allegations of corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This comes after a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, on Sunday, where he made various allegations implicating some senior SAPS officials.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday after the conclusion of the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, President Ramaphosa described the allegations as a "serious matter that should not be ignored".

He said he will look at the matter more closely and have a thorough discussion with a number of relevant people, and "thereafter, there will be a clear way forward".

"This is not a matter that should be ignored. It is a serious matter that has to do with the security of our people and also with our adherence to the rule of law. The police play a critical role in enhancing the rule of law and the safety of South Africans.

"Those who have done wrong should be dealt with thoroughly, in terms of our Constitution and our laws. This matter is going to be addressed," the President said.