Nigeria: Hard Times - Why Cheap Body Enhancement Therapies Now Attract Nigerian Ladies

Although some well-to-do Nigerian ladies still go for advanced body enhancement therapies, including liposuction and others that can only be done in high-end places in the country, or abroad, many others are taking the cheap, alternative route.

Most particularly are the ladies who still love to maintain good shape.

Though hard times have dealt their economies a deadly blow, they are greatly reassured to do so, with various inventions that continue to emanate, providing platforms for women to upgrade their fashion and appearances, despite the economic hardship.

For instance, for the ladies who desire to grow their buttocks and bust to get an hourglass shape, cheap alternatives to liposuction have made it easy that they no longer need to spend a leg and an arm.

Ordinarily, the quickest method to grow buttocks is liposuction, which is cosmetic surgery, but that is a no go area now for many ladies because of how expensive it has become.

Another is exercise and diet, which is on the high side and, also, a no go area for women that are still struggling in between jobs and household responsibilities, due to time.

Those with time can hardly afford money to diet, let alone register for gym sessions.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that women now use bentonite clay, softener, Shea butter and olive oil to grow their buttocks instead of going for Liposuction.

Shea butter contains triterpenes,naturally occurring chemical compounds, that deactivate collagen fiber destruction. This minimizes the appearance of fine lines and results in plumper skin.

Bentonite clay is a soft natural clay formed from volcanic ash that is composed of montmorillionite, a mineral known for its absorbent and swelling properties.

The clay is recognized for its detoxifying, cleansing and rejuvenating effects on the skin and hair.

Most of the women who spoke to Economy&Lifestyle attested that the mixture works like magic, while others prefer their natural body to remain so.

Miss Sandra Amenoho, a wig seller and student, said: "I have tried this mixture and it works perfectly for me. I can't go under the knife to enhance my butts. I have tried exercising at home because I don't have the money to register for gym sessions and the time.

Exercising at home was to no avail as I have to shuttle between business and school.

"Those pills that are sold for butt enlargement, I can't take them because I don't know the content.

"I have been yearning to increase my butt because my friends usually make fun of it.

"It kills me whenever they do so but I just pretend to be okay with such.

"I stumbled on the bentonite clay and shea butter mixture online and I decided to give it a trial.

"A few weeks after application I saw changes and I began to marvel at how the originator found this mixture."

Mrs. Anna Solomon, a banker, said: "I am also using the mixture of bentonite clay and shea butter on butts and it has done a wonderful job. My friends were even asking about my secret ingredient which I told them.

"Many of them are using it alongside herbs for flat tummy to get an hour glass shape.

"As a mother of three, when I looked at my shape in the mirror a few years ago, I didn't feel confident at all.

"To worsen the situation I couldn't afford a tummy tuck talk of liposuction.

"You know men, they start complaining about your shape. This ordeal most of my friends faced too.

"But I have seeked cheap natural ways to get my body enhanced and make me bold again."

However Mrs. Aminat Hammed , a business owner, praised the latest finding but said that she loves her body at present.

"Despite being married to a polygamous man, I can't drink or rub anything on my body for enhancement. I like my body shape the way it is after childbirth.

"The new found mixture of bentonite clay and shea butter is a great discovery especially for women.

"You know the way men go drunk with wine, so a lady who is not proud of her body goes drunk for body enhancers.

"As this has a beautiful outcome, so are the side effects which the inventors will never disclose to you."