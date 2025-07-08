Nigeria: Gunboat Mishap - 3 Naval Personnel, 2 Corps Members, Civilian Killed

Three Naval personnel, two members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and a civilian have been killed, after a Navy gunboat reportedly capsized around the Escravos waters, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

At the time of this report, two naval personnel and one corps member were still missing following the unfortunate incident which reportedly happened on Thursday.

The development occurred just hours after the Navy organised a medical outreach in Okerenkoko, a riverine community in Warri South West Local Government Area.

The victims were said to have attended the outreach earlier that same day.

According to a trending post by the Navy on the tragic incident, a total of 15 persons were onboard the gunboat--nine personnel and six civilians.

The post informed that the incident occurred around a Chevron facility along the waterway. The gunboat was reportedly heading to a hotel in the Arunton community, still within the area, where the passengers had been lodged. The mishap occurred shortly after 7 p.m.

The naval signal currently circulating reads:

"NNS Delta Epenal gunboat, DE 24, capsized at POS LAR 05, 36.408 N, in front of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL). The gunboat was conveying 15 people--nine personnel and six civilians--from FOB Escravos to their hotel accommodation in Arunton community before the incident occurred.

"Swift integration of the search and rescue team led to the recovery of seven personnel and five civilians, while two personnel and one civilian are still missing.

"The rescued individuals were rushed to CNL Inc. for first aid treatment upon arrival. Unfortunately, three personnel and three civilians were confirmed dead by the Chief Medical Officer on duty. However, the search is still ongoing for the missing three."