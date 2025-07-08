Tunisia/Nigeria: Nigeria Cruise to 3-0 Win Over Tunisia At Wafcon

Record nine-time champions Nigeria opened their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group B campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide, and Chinwendu Ihezuo sealed the win against the North Africans and ended a run of two opening-match defeats at the finals, having been beaten by South Africa in both 2018 and 2022.

Tunisia failed to score for the fifth WAFCON game in a row and created little to trouble Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

It took Super Falcons only four minutes to take the lead, as a free-kick from Babajide was swung into the box and Ashleigh Plumptre's header appeared to brush off Oshoala before going into the net.

Nigeria doubled their lead when Tunisia failed to clear their lines. Babajide picked up the ball on the edge of the box, burst into the area, and fired low into the back of the net from a tight angle.

There was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for a foul by Oshoala, but referee Suavis Iratunga from Burundi stuck with her original decision to award the goal.

Nigeria got their third when substitute Ihezuo was left unmarked and turned the ball into the net from 10 yards after it was headed into her path.