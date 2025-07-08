Somalia Concludes National Consultation On Social Media Risks - a Step Closer to a Unified Digital Policy

MOGADISHU — The Federal Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism officially concluded the two-day National Consultation on the Risks of Misusing Social Media in Mogadishu today, marking an important milestone in Somalia's journey toward a national digital policy that addresses the threats posed by unregulated online platforms.

The forum brought together a diverse and dynamic group of participants, including government officials from the Federal Government, Federal Member States, the Banadir Regional Administration, media organizations, civil society representatives, and well-known Somali youth influencers active on social media.

Abdishakur Ali Ahmed, Director of Media Strategy at the Ministry, provided a summary of the key debates, ideas, and concerns raised during the forum. He described the consultation as "a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to come together and share a common understanding of how to manage the growing risks of unchecked digital content."

According to Abdishakur, the sessions helped build consensus on potential strategies for developing a national policy that protects the public interest without stifling free expression. "Social media is a double-edged sword. Our job is to find balance--and this forum brought us closer to that goal," he said.

The event was officially closed by Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Hon. Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, who thanked participants for their active involvement. He stressed that the insights gathered from the consultation will directly inform the drafting of Somalia's first-ever National Social Media Policy.

"The ideas, concerns, and solutions shared here are not just going into a report--they're going into policy. This is how good governance works: through listening, through participation," the Deputy Minister said.

He emphasized the government's commitment to creating a policy that reflects the real challenges faced by Somali society, especially the increasing misuse of social media to spread hate, incite violence, and promote disinformation.

The Ministry of Information reaffirmed its intention to work closely with federal institutions, regional authorities, and community leaders to finalize and implement the national policy. This initiative is being guided by a Council of Ministers' resolution passed in February 2025, which mandates the development of a national framework to address the dangers posed by unregulated social media use.

The policy will prioritize:

Public awareness and digital literacy,

Guidelines to counter hate speech, extremism, and misinformation,

Clear roles for government, civil society, and media organizations in online safety,

And safeguards to uphold freedom of expression while protecting national security.

As Somalia becomes increasingly digital, the absence of clear guidelines on how social media should be used and regulated has left the door open to serious risks--especially for youth. Participants agreed that creating a national policy is not only timely, but urgently necessary to protect Somali society from online harm.

"This isn't just a government effort--it's a national effort," said Al-Adala. "We need everyone at the table: youth, media professionals, tech experts, and policymakers. Together, we can shape a digital future that is safe, inclusive, and empowering."

The conclusion of this national consultation doesn't mark the end of the process--it marks the beginning of a new chapter in Somalia's digital journey. With strong political will, a collaborative spirit, and input from all corners of society, Somalia is taking its first real steps toward a modern, responsible, and citizen-centered digital policy.