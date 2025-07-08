Somalia: President Ahmed Madobe Pays Morale-Boosting Visit to Jubaland's Elite Forces

8 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — The President of the Jubaland State of Somalia, Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe), carried out a morale-boosting visit today to the National Emergency Response Forces under the Jubaland Intelligence and Security Agency, as well as units of the elite Danab Commandos, who have recently conducted successful military operations in parts of the state.

The operations, according to Jubaland officials, led to the destruction of strategic Al-Shabaab bases and the prevention of imminent threats aimed at destabilizing security and disrupting the lives of civilians in the region.

President Ahmed Madobe commended the courage, professionalism, and sacrifice of the forces, emphasizing their critical responsibility in defending the country, protecting its people, and upholding the constitution.

"The success of these operations reflects the resilience of our forces and the trust of the people. They have brought new hope and joy not only to the people of Jubaland but to all Somalis," said President Madobe.

He further underscored the urgency of intensifying operations against Al-Shabaab militants, stating that the complete eradication of extremist elements is essential for Somalia's peace, unity, and development.

President Madobe's visit is seen as a symbol of solidarity and national support for the ongoing security efforts and a reminder of the strategic importance of regional forces in Somalia's broader stabilization framework.

This show of support comes at a time when the Somali National Army and allied forces are ramping up operations in southern regions, aiming to regain territory and restore governance in areas long held by insurgents.

The president concluded his tour by pledging continued government backing for the frontline forces, affirming that Jubaland stands firmly behind its heroes in uniform.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.