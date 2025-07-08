Somalia: President Ahmed Madobe Pays Morale-Boosting Visit to Jubaland's Elite Forces

Kismayo — The President of the Jubaland State of Somalia, Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe), carried out a morale-boosting visit today to the National Emergency Response Forces under the Jubaland Intelligence and Security Agency, as well as units of the elite Danab Commandos, who have recently conducted successful military operations in parts of the state.

The operations, according to Jubaland officials, led to the destruction of strategic Al-Shabaab bases and the prevention of imminent threats aimed at destabilizing security and disrupting the lives of civilians in the region.

President Ahmed Madobe commended the courage, professionalism, and sacrifice of the forces, emphasizing their critical responsibility in defending the country, protecting its people, and upholding the constitution.

"The success of these operations reflects the resilience of our forces and the trust of the people. They have brought new hope and joy not only to the people of Jubaland but to all Somalis," said President Madobe.

He further underscored the urgency of intensifying operations against Al-Shabaab militants, stating that the complete eradication of extremist elements is essential for Somalia's peace, unity, and development.

President Madobe's visit is seen as a symbol of solidarity and national support for the ongoing security efforts and a reminder of the strategic importance of regional forces in Somalia's broader stabilization framework.

This show of support comes at a time when the Somali National Army and allied forces are ramping up operations in southern regions, aiming to regain territory and restore governance in areas long held by insurgents.

The president concluded his tour by pledging continued government backing for the frontline forces, affirming that Jubaland stands firmly behind its heroes in uniform.