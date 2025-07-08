Somalia: Mayor of Mogadishu Meets Sudanese Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Urban Cooperation

MOGADISHU — The Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of the Banadir Region, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), hosted a courtesy meeting at his office today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Somalia, Mr.Abdulrahman Khalil Afandi, in a bid to deepen cooperation between the two brotherly nations--particularly at the city level.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Sudan, with a special emphasis on urban cooperation between Mogadishu and Khartoum. The two officials explored opportunities for collaboration in areas such as city planning, infrastructure development, and post-conflict reconstruction--recognizing the shared experiences and challenges both capital cities have faced in their histories.

"There is a lot we can learn from each other," Mayor Muungaab said during the meeting. "Both Mogadishu and Khartoum are cities that have endured conflict and are now working to rebuild. That common ground can be the foundation for stronger cooperation."

Mayor Muungaab also took the opportunity to express Somalia's deep appreciation for Sudan's long-standing support and historical friendship. He highlighted the close cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations and extended heartfelt wishes for the Sudanese people as they navigate the challenges of their ongoing internal conflict.

"We Somalis will never forget the solidarity shown to us by Sudan during difficult times," he said. "We stand with the Sudanese people and hope to see peace and stability return to their country soon."

For his part, Ambassador Abdulrahman Khaliil Afandi thanked the Mayor for the warm welcome and shared an update on the Sudanese community living in Mogadishu. He emphasized the importance of supporting Sudanese nationals in Somalia and fostering meaningful cultural and social exchanges between both peoples.

Mayor Muungaab responded by assuring the Ambassador of the Banadir Regional Administration's full support for the Sudanese community. He pledged to facilitate initiatives that promote integration, cultural exchange, and experience-sharing between Somali and Sudanese residents in the capital.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to mutual cooperation, solidarity, and the advancement of African cities recovering from conflict. The visit reflects a growing recognition of city-to-city diplomacy as a powerful tool for regional peacebuilding and development.