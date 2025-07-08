Egypt: High-Level Talks in Egypt - Presidents Hassan Sheikh and Al-Sisi Discuss Strategic Bilateral Cooperation

CAIRO — In a key diplomatic engagement aimed at deepening bilateral ties, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia met today with his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, at the historic Al-Alamein Presidential Palace in Egypt.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on enhancing strategic cooperation between Somalia and Egypt, emphasizing the importance of strengthening people-to-people connections, regional stability, and mutual development.

One of the major highlights of the meeting was President Al-Sisi's announcement that Egypt would soon reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, signaling a renewed diplomatic commitment and the high priority Egypt places on its relationship with Somalia.

"This is not just about politics--it's about people, about partnership, and about building a future together," Al-Sisi told his Somali counterpart during the discussions.

President Hassan Sheikh welcomed the move, calling it a significant step forward in Somalia-Egypt relations. He praised Egypt's longstanding support in various fields, especially security cooperation, diplomacy, education, health, and military collaboration.

The meeting also served as a follow-up to the August 2024 cooperation agreement signed between the two nations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the implementation of that agreement, which includes joint initiatives in security, infrastructure, education, and counterterrorism efforts.

President Hassan emphasized that Somalia is fully committed to deepening its partnership with Egypt, describing Cairo as a strategic ally in Somalia's journey toward peace and development.

"We appreciate Egypt's continued solidarity with the Somali people--particularly in supporting us in the fight against terrorism and in the rebuilding of our national institutions," the Somali President said.

For his part, President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Somalia, especially in the context of the country's fight against extremism and its efforts to stabilize and unify the nation.

"Egypt stands with Somalia, not just as a friend, but as a brotherly nation committed to helping restore peace and dignity to its people," said President Al-Sisi.

He applauded the Federal Government of Somalia's efforts to strengthen national unity, enhance security, and accelerate progress in key development sectors.

President Hassan Sheikh also expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, noting that the visit reflects the depth of the historical and cultural bonds between the Somali and Egyptian peoples.