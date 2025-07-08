Tunisia: 'Social Justice, Investment, and Combating Corruption Are Absolute Priorities' Says Head of State

Tunis — President Kais Saied said, on Monday, that "Tunisia's top priorities are social justice, investment, and fighting against corruption."

During a meeting at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri to review several draft laws and decrees, the Head of State stressed that public services can only fulfill their mission through an administration led by officials who are responsive to citizens' needs, according to a statement from the Presidency.

He added that a legislative revolution can only succeed through an accompanying administrative revolution--one that gives rise to a cultural shift in attitudes, built on a strong and lasting relationship of trust between citizens and the administration.

The President emphasized that overcoming challenges requires countering them head-on, and that the Tunisian people will continue to move forward, foiling all plots and schemes orchestrated by reactionary forces seeking to trigger unrest.

He underlined that "those longing for a return to the past have already seen their masks fall--despite putting on a new one each day."