Tunisia: 'Social Justice, Investment, and Combating Corruption Are Absolute Priorities' Says Head of State

8 July 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied said, on Monday, that "Tunisia's top priorities are social justice, investment, and fighting against corruption."

During a meeting at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri to review several draft laws and decrees, the Head of State stressed that public services can only fulfill their mission through an administration led by officials who are responsive to citizens' needs, according to a statement from the Presidency.

He added that a legislative revolution can only succeed through an accompanying administrative revolution--one that gives rise to a cultural shift in attitudes, built on a strong and lasting relationship of trust between citizens and the administration.

The President emphasized that overcoming challenges requires countering them head-on, and that the Tunisian people will continue to move forward, foiling all plots and schemes orchestrated by reactionary forces seeking to trigger unrest.

He underlined that "those longing for a return to the past have already seen their masks fall--despite putting on a new one each day."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.