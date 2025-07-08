Tunisia: Head of State Reviews Outcomes of Finance Minister's Participation in 4th International Conference On Financing for Development

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi, where he was briefed on the outcomes of her meetings held on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, recently hosted in Seville, Spain.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the President stressed that the world today urgently needs new and alternative approaches--ones that completely break away from outdated models that have long contributed to global disparities in development.

He added that countries still labeled as "developing," "emerging," or "fragile states" have yet to achieve real and meaningful growth their populations aspire to. They have been victims of an unjust global economic system and a series of crises they have not been responsible for.