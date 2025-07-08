Eritrea: Asmara Music School Graduates 9 Students

Asmara, 08 July 2025 - In its 26th commencement held on 6 July, the Asmara Music School graduated nine students who completed a three-year certificate program.

Mr. Elias Woldemicael, Director of the School, highlighted the role of music in daily life and its power to motivate public participation in national affairs and promote nationalism. He expressed appreciation to Government institutions and individuals for their support and called on the graduates to continue developing their skills through practice.

Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education, expressed confidence that the students received quality musical education, citing the school's long-standing experience in the field. He also praised the efforts of the teachers and school community for nurturing musicians who can contribute to the development of the country's music industry.