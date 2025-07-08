Eritrea: Extensive Water and Soil Conservation Program

Extensive water and soil conservation activities are being carried out with strong public participation in the Molqui sub-zone.

Mr. Melake Woldemicael, Head of the Agriculture Office in the sub-zone, stated that the program aims to construct terraces over 2,365 hectares, and so far, 70% of the target has been completed.

Mr. Melake also noted the exemplary participation of residents in the administrative areas of Adi-Gemi'a, Adi-Mihret, Endabasimon, and Tikul. He called for continued and reinforced public engagement to ensure better outcomes.

Participants in the campaign, recognizing the impact of the program on improving their agricultural yields, expressed commitment to further strengthen their involvement.