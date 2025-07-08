Ethiopia: HWPL Academic Symposium Held On International Peace Law

Exploring the Philippines Mindanao model and Its relevance to local peacebuilding

The international peace NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), held the "DPCW Academic Symposium" on June 27, online. focusing on how legal frameworks can support sustainable peace efforts in conflict-prone regions. Attended by international law experts, scholars, and members of civil society, the symposium served as a platform to examine the institutional value of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), proposed by HWPL, and to explore its potential for regional application.

A Press Release obtained from HWPL indicates that the central focus of the event was the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), a legal document drafted by international legal experts. It emphasizes the prohibition of the use of force, conflict prevention, and a culture of peace through education and public participation. As of 2024, the DPCW has garnered support from over 170 countries, including endorsements from former and current heads of state, legal professionals, and civic leaders.

The event began with an overview of HWPL and the background of the DPCW, followed by a presentation on the current status and procedures of submitting the declaration as a UN resolution. The program continued with a case study of the Mindanao peace agreement in the Philippines, where over four decades of armed conflict between government forces and a Muslim separatist group came to an end in 2014 through a civilian-led initiative involving religious leaders and legal experts.

During the subsequent panel session, participants engaged in a discussion under the theme, "What were the key factors that contributed to peace in Mindanao?"

Deril Workicho Hussen, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Law at Haramaya University (Ethiopia), stated, "Peace cannot be imposed externally; it must be driven by the direct participation of stakeholders and accompanied by structural transformation within society." He emphasized that "Rather than replicating the Mindanao model, it is crucial to identify standards adaptable to Ethiopia's unique context."

Ahmed Sayed, Chief Officer at the Ministry of Peace (Ethiopia), remarked, "The provisions of the DPCW can serve as a useful reference for institutional approaches to Ethiopia's internal conflicts." He added, "A cooperative system among regional governments and a foundation rooted in civil society must be developed simultaneously."

Meissam Nouairi, former Vice Minister of Justice of Lebanon, noted, "As in the Mindanao case, where rebuilding trust between religious communities was pivotal, countries with complex social conflicts must integrate legal, religious, and civil society networks."

Fadi Jamaleddin, President of the MENA Urban Lawyers Association (Lebanon), also shared, "International law becomes effective when localized, and the DPCW provides a framework for institutionalizing mediation and dialogue."

HWPL plans to adapt its existing peacebuilding models--refined through multiple regional symposiums--to local contexts through collaborative frameworks. To this end, it will initiate structured dialogues with academic institutions, governmental bodies, and international organizations to identify context-specific strategies for implementing sustainable peace. HWPL emphasized that inclusive consultation with relevant stakeholders is essential to ensure realistic and actionable outcomes.

In previous initiatives, HWPL has partnered with institutions such as Haramaya University, the Ministry of Peace, the Ethiopian International Institute for Peace and Development, and the Addis Ababa University School of Law. These collaborations have included legal seminars, academic forums, and joint peace education efforts under HWPL's "Legislate Peace" campaign.

The HWPL Ethiopia branch stated that it aims to continue engaging national stakeholders and the African Union (AU) to explore localized application of international peace norms through dialogue-based policymaking.