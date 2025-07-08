The 17th BRICS Summit concluded yesterday in Rio de Janeiro, marking a pivotal moment in the bloc's history. The summit was attended by ten partner countries, significantly expanding BRICS's global reach and solidifying its role as a formidable force for a more multipolar world order.

Under the resonant motto, "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," the gathering underscored BRICS's burgeoning appeal as a viable alternative to traditional power centers, reflecting a collective desire among nations to foster more equitable and sustainable global governance structures.

The historic expansion saw the official integration of Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as full members. This, alongside the continued engagement of numerous partner countries like Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, has dramatically increased BRICS's demographic and economic weight. The now eleven-member bloc represents approximately 49.5% of the world's population, 40% of global GDP, and 26% of global trade, signaling a profound shift in global power dynamics.

High-level delegations, including prime ministers, presidents, and foreign ministers from all member countries, actively participated in the summit. Their discussions spanned critical areas such as economic cooperation, trade, sustainable development, and geopolitical stability, all aimed at fostering a more balanced and representative global system. The presence of invited countries further highlighted BRICS's commitment to inclusive dialogue and broader engagement beyond its immediate membership.

A key highlight of the summit was the opening speech delivered by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) at the Peace, Security, and International Leadership Forum. Prime Minister Abiy eloquently articulated the bloc's evolution, stating that BRICS has "transitioned from a strong new idea into a formidable force working for global change." He emphasized the urgent need for international institutions that foster reciprocal trust to enable successful cooperation and underscored the importance of comprehensively improving the decision-making structures of international financial institutions to facilitate common security and inclusive prosperity.

Ethiopia, having officially joined BRICS in 2023, stands as a testament to the bloc's burgeoning appeal. Its alignment with BRICS reflects its strategic pursuit of a multipolar world that promotes not only economic friendship but also fair equality. According to information from the Prime Minister's Office, Ethiopia is poised to actively contribute to these efforts, particularly in ensuring broader representation for emerging markets and developing countries in global decision-making forums. The nation's vast agricultural land and significant water resources also position it as a key player in addressing global food security, a priority for BRICS.

Prime Minister Abiy further elaborated on BRICS's growing influence, adding, "With the addition of new members, our collective voice will be further strengthened, our common goal will become clearer, and our capacity will expand." This sentiment resonated throughout the summit, as leaders emphasized the importance of South-South cooperation as a driver for positive change in the face of deepening geopolitical tensions, economic downturns, and protectionist measures.

Ethiopia's recent induction into the BRICS bloc marks a pivotal moment for the East African nation, signaling a bold new chapter in its pursuit of economic prosperity, diversified diplomatic ties, and an elevated position on the global stage. Experts and officials alike are optimistic about the multi-faceted opportunities that BRICS membership is set to unlock.

As former diplomat Tiruneh Zena once told The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopia needs to adapt to the changing global system and ensure it "leaves no stone unturned to exploit every opportunity as a new BRICS' member." He believes that Ethiopia is now part of BRICS, "a bloc that drives significant changes for the global south, in which its vibrant movement reflects the progress made in the struggle for a reasonable and more just world."

The former diplomat suggested that the country needs to adapt to the ever-changing global system that emerged with the establishment of the BRICS bloc, which aims to reconfigure the unfair global order and create opportunities for inclusive growth. He believes the bloc holds the potential to address development challenges faced by many countries, including Ethiopia and other Global South nations. The emerging power of BRICS serves as a wake-up call for Western countries and institutions, signaling a shift in power dynamics.

Tiruneh also noted that the initiation of BRICS may prompt reforms within international institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, potentially reducing preconditions and interference in countries' internal affairs. This, he argued, would benefit Ethiopia financially without compromising its sovereignty.

Ethiopia's BRICS membership represents a landmark achievement, promising a new era of enhanced business opportunities, strengthened diplomatic influence, and a more robust position in the evolving global order. While challenges remain, the strategic alignment with this powerful bloc positions Ethiopia to accelerate its development trajectory and play a more prominent role in shaping the future of the global economy and international relations.

Beyond the formal summit proceedings, the Rio de Janeiro gathering created opportunities for bilateral, multilateral, and strategic discussions. Ethiopia, in this regard, held talks with Brazil and China. Prime Minister Abiy shared on social media, "I had the pleasure of meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues. Our meeting today marks another step forward in strengthening the relationship between our two nations, which has grown significantly in recent years. We agreed to further enhance trade and investment ties across various sectors."

He also posted, "Thank you, Premier Li Qiang, for our engaging exchange this morning on Ethio-China relations, now in its 55th year. As all-weather partners, our cooperation has borne significant fruit over the past seven years. By maintaining our focus on key economic pillars, including industry, mining, and ICT, we see even greater potential to deepen collaboration and build capabilities in these areas, as well as in artificial intelligence, logistics, and the clean energy sector."

Overall, the successful summit in Rio de Janeiro unequivocally reinforces BRICS's position as a dynamic and increasingly influential force in international relations. Its continued expansion and steadfast commitment to South-South cooperation are clear indicators of a world moving beyond unipolar dominance, with developing nations increasingly asserting their collective influence and actively shaping the future of global governance. The Rio de Janeiro Summit Declaration, expected to be released outlining BRICS's collective positions and commitments, will undoubtedly serve as a blueprint for the bloc's strategic direction in the years to come.