Africa: PMI Worried With Slow Adoption of New Smoking Technologies in Africa

New smoking technologies, which include e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, are playing a significant role in reducing harm among nicotine consumers worldwide, potentially lowering the risks of smoking-related diseases.

However, these technologies often face skepticism and resistance due to concerns about their long-term health effects, triggering their slow uptake in most African countries, particularly in the sub-Sahara region, where cigarette smoking is becoming a significant public health concern.

A combination of factors have been linked to the delay in adoption of the technologies, including strong tobacco industry interference, weak regulatory frameworks, and a lack of public awareness and education.

These challenges are further compounded by the potential for rise in smoking rates in the region, making it crucial to address them in order to protect public health.

Philip Morris International (PMI) Area Vice for Sub Saharan Africa, Branislav Bibic, is worried with the slow adoption of the these technologies in Africa countries, particularly in sub Saharan Africa.

In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Technovation 2025, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 10, 2025, Bibic, warned that slow adoption of the technologies could hinder progress in reducing tobacco-related illnesses.

He further warned that by delaying to embrace the new technologies, smokers are exposing themselves to the risk of smoking-related diseases like cancer, respiratory problems, and cardiovascular issues.

"It's true that introducing new technologies is easier in developed markets, where people have more money, higher affordability, and more information. We know that Africa is good at adopting new technologies, usually with some delay," he said.

Africa's unique socioeconomic landscape, including high rates of poverty and unemployment; has made it more vulnerable to the tobacco industry's marketing tactics and create challenges for implementing effective tobacco control measures.

Studies have revealed that balancing the potential for harm reduction with comprehensive tobacco control strategies is a key challenge. Additionally, tobacco companies are employing aggressive marketing tactics, particularly targeting youth and women, to promote smoking as a sign of modernity and success.

Many African countries have weak or poorly enforced tobacco control laws, allowing the tobacco industry to operate with minimal consequences. Studies also found challenges in regulating emerging nicotine products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Moreover, there is a lack of harmonized regulatory approaches across the different African nations, leading to inconsistencies in how tobacco products are regulated. Furthermore, insufficient government funding for tobacco control programs hinders the implementation of effective policies and public health initiatives.

Bibic concurred, lamenting that this undermines tobacco control efforts and can create a perception that new technologies are undesirable.

However, he expressed confidence that the new technologies will eventually penetrate the African market, assuring that PMI will continue committing its resources towards promoting them.

"We are confident that these new technologies will also expand across sub-Saharan Africa, where PMI is playing a critical role. We remain committed to continued investment in smoke-free products--not only in developed countries but also in Africa, where more progress is needed in regulation and taxation," he said.

Bibic stated that both the industry and consumers in Africa are eager to embrace new technologies and transition away from cigarettes.

However, he emphasized the need for governments to "do more by providing specific, differentiated regulation and taxation for these products", hinting that this would help accelerate the transition.

"We are engaging as broadly as possible with communities and policymakers. We're sharing the science behind smoke-free products and their potential to reduce harm from smoking. We are also working to accelerate progress through the development of specific regulations for these products. It's not an easy process, but we are doing our best," said Bibic.