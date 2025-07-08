Namibia: Namfisa Boosts Financial Inclusion With New Consumer Education Website

8 July 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) unveiled its new Consumer Education Website last week, marking a significant stride towards empowering Namibians with essential financial knowledge.

This initiative, according to NAMFISA, directly supports its core objectives of enhancing financial inclusion and strengthening consumer protection across the country.

The website is designed to provide accessible, relevant, and practical financial information, equipping Namibians with the tools to make informed financial decisions.

NAMFISA's Chief Executive, Kenneth Matomola, emphasised that as a non-bank financial sector regulator, the Authority recognises that regulation alone is not enough. He explained that fostering a stable and inclusive financial sector requires informed consumers who can make confident decisions. Therefore, this website was launched to bridge the gap and help people in urban and rural areas navigate financial services with clarity and security."

Designed with the consumer in mind, this website features enhanced consumer education engagements calendar including workplace forums, roadshows, educational resources such as games, comics, videos, and audios; a consumer protection and complaints guidance section; market conduct section as well as a news and events section.

In addition, the website also features strengthened cybersecurity measures such as compliance with regulatory and data protection standards, secure access to critical financial regulatory information and a secure content management system.

"Personal finance is only 20% head knowledge. It's 80% behavior," stated Matomola, quoting Dave Ramsey. "Therefore, with this tool - the consumer website -NAMFISA is intentional in imparting knowledge with an ultimate goal of influencing the nation's behavior toward wealth creation. This launch is just the beginning. Through campaigns like Ask Tulonga and multimedia outreach, we will continue expanding financial literacy."

